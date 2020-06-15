DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 22-year-old man with a concealed pistol license on Monday shot and killed another man who witnesses said was pointing a handgun at motorists and firing into the air while standing in the middle of a central Michigan roadway.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 a.m. on Saginaw Highway in Delta Township, about 99 miles (159 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Multiple calls about the gunman were received prior to the shooting, according to the Eaton County sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived to find a 26-year-old Grand Rapids-area man on the ground and a handgun alongside him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the 22-year-old Delta Township man was stopped on Saginaw Highway when the other man walked in front of his vehicle and pointed the gun at him, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The 22-year-old fired his gun from his vehicle, striking the 26-year-old.

The name of the dead man was not immediately released.

