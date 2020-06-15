By - Associated Press - Monday, June 15, 2020

MOSCOW (AP) - The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan has resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies.

In his Monday announcement, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev denied personal involvement, but said he was stepping down because “in today’s difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of coronavirus infection and struggles with its consequences for the economy, the government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens.”

Abylgaziyev became premier in 2018.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide