The country’s largest police union on Monday said it is having “substantial input” on the Republican police overhaul legislation being drafted by Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP’s only black senator.

Jim Pasco, executive director of the National Fraternal Order of Police, didn’t get into specifics but signaled support for major changes to the way police interact with the public.

Mr. Scott, of South Carolina, is expected to release the bill as soon as Wednesday, laying down the GOP marker in the rush to curb racism and brutality in the country’s police departments after George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The legislation is expected to focus on police information-sharing and national standards for training and tactics.

“We aren’t going to negotiate this thing in the media but there are some things in there that we think will be positive additions to the final bill,” Mr. Pasco said. “And we hope to work with the House and Senate to lend our expertise to the perfection of comprehensive, hopefully bipartisan, legislation.”

The police union also provided feedback on House Democrats’ bill, known as the Justice in Policing Act.

The Democrats’ bill included several measures that won GOP support, including national training standards and a ban on “no-knock” warrants. But it also included hot-button measures such as limiting the qualified immunity to make it easier to sue police for misconduct in the line of duty.

While Congress hammers out legislation, President Trump on Monday said he will sign an executive order Tuesday to improve policing.

He called the executive order “very comprehensive.” It will include a pilot program of “co-responders” that will allow police to bring in social workers and experts who deal with mental health and addiction issues. The order also will encourage police departments to engage in better training to de-escalate conflicts.

Patrick Yoes, National Fraternal Order of Police Union president, said the legislative process was just beginning.

“Let’s find solutions, not fault,” Mr. Yoes said in a statement.

The qualified immunity issue will likely define the debate of the Senate Republicans’ bill.

Democrats have demanded fewer protections for police accused of misconduct. Mr. Trump considers it a “poison pill,” according to Mr. Scott, leaving Senate Republicans to search for common ground.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, labeled Mr. Scott’s bill a “serious proposal to reform law enforcement in smart ways without lashing out needlessly and counterproductively at the first responders who are a credit to their communities.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.