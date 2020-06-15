Three New York City police officers were poisoned by eating tainted milkshakes at Shake Shack, according to multiple police organizations.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association, the labor union for active and retired New York City Detectives, tweeted an urgent safety message at 10:45 p.m. Monday, reporting on the poisonings earlier in the evening.

“Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan,” the union wrote.

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

The union said the officers “were not seriously harmed,” though some unconfirmed reports had them passing out.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York also issued a statement saying that “a toxic substance believed to be bleach had been placed in their beverages.”

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

The PBA said the officer had been “on protest detail.”

The group advised all members “to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty.”

“When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that [the] environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level.

“We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment,” the PBA advised in bold-face type.

There was no immediate confirmation from the New York Police Department itself.

According to WCBS, the Shake Shack employees were being questioned but there have been no arrests yet.

