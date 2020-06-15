Three New York City police officers were poisoned by eating tainted milkshakes at Shake Shack, according to multiple police organizations.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association, the labor union for active and retired New York City detectives, tweeted an urgent safety message at 10:45 p.m. Monday, reporting on the poisonings earlier in the evening.

“Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan,” the union wrote.

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

All three officers were hospitalized though the union said they “were not seriously harmed.”

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York also issued a statement saying that “a toxic substance believed to be bleach had been placed in their beverages.”

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

The PBA said the officer had been “on protest detail.”

The group advised all members “to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty.”

“When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that [the] environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level.

“We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment,” the PBA advised in bold-face type.

There was no immediate confirmation from the New York Police Department itself.

According to WCBS, the Shake Shack employees were being questioned but there have been no arrests yet.

Just last week, Shake Shack bragged about its contributions to those protesting the police around the country and calling for departments to be defunded.

“Last week, we shared the immediate actions we’re taking to become better allies, not only for our Black colleagues, but for the entire Black community. That included a $100K donation to” the Equal Justice Initiative, which the restaurant chain said it “stand[s] behind the important work” such as “ending mass incarceration + excessive punishment.”

Last week, we shared the immediate actions we’re taking to become better allies, not only for our Black colleagues, but for the entire Black community. That included a $100K donation to @eji_org. We stand behind the important work Equal Justice Initiative does every day. pic.twitter.com/nUcbQEHtqS — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 10, 2020

Late Monday evening the tweet began to get “ratioed,” mostly by outraged and/or sarcastic tweets saying things like “Does this initiative include poisoning NYPD officers with bleach?” and “Equal Justice by poisoning police officers?”

“Shake Shack” was one of the top 5 U.S. trending topics on Twitter just before midnight.

