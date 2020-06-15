LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas law enforcement authorities have shot and killed a man wanted by the U.S. Marshalls Service who led them on a car chase then pointed a gun at them, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The patrol didn’t identify the suspect, a white man who died at the scene.

The chase started Monday afteroon when Highway Patrol troopers located a man wanted by the marshalls near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas. Troopers pursued the vehicle into Lawrence, where they eventually were able to stop it using tactical maneuvers that caused it to spin and come to a halt.

The patrol said the man got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun in the direction of two troopers and an officer with a local law enforcement agency, and they exchaged gunfire. It’s not clear how many of the officers fired their weapons or which officer shot and killed the suspect.

A second person was in the vehicle and is now in custody.

No officers were hurt. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which wasn’t involved in the chase or shooting, will investigate. The troopers involved will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard practice.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.