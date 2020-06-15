The Supreme Court ruled Monday that gay, lesbian and transgender employees can sue their employers for discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act in a landmark victory for gay rights.

The issue came before the court through several legal battles brought by LGBTQ employees, who say they were fired from their jobs based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. They argued the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protected against bias in the workplace, should also protect LGBTQ employees against sex discrimination.

The ruling was 6-3, with Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the liberal wing of the court.

The justices said the ban on “sex” discrimination in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” wrote Justice Gorsuch, who authored the court’s opinion.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett M. Kavanaugh disagreed with the majority’s decision.

“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous. Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity,”’ Justice Alito wrote in a dissent, joined by Justice Thomas.

The legal challenges that came before the high court involved a county employee in Georgia, Gerald Bostock, who was fired after he began playing in a gay softball league.

Donald Zarda, a skydiving instructor, also brought a lawsuit in New York after he was fired from his job for mentioning he was gay. Likewise, Aimee Stephens was fired from a funeral home in Michigan after she decided to begin presenting herself as a woman instead of as a male, as she had when she was hired.

Both Zarda and Stephens had died prior to the court’s ruling.

The ruling is a major victory for more than 8 million LGBT employees in the U.S., as many states don’t have laws on the books protecting them from discrimination in the workplace.

LGBT workers had been protected during the Obama administration, which had the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission interpreting the civil rights law to include discrimination against gay, lesbian and transgender people in the workplace.

But the Trump administration had reversed course.

Conservatives have argued Congress should change the law, not the courts. But efforts by lawmakers to expand the federal workplace protections for LGBT workers has failed thus far.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.