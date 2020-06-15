Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, said the Atlanta police officers involved in her husband’s killing deserve to be jailed.

“If it was my husband who shot them, he would be in jail. He would be doing a life sentence,” she said in an interview airing Monday on “CBS This Morning.”

“They need to be put away,” she said.

Mr. Brooks, 27, was shot and killed after he grabbed an officer’s Taser and started running away near a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Friday night. Police had responded to reports that a man had been asleep at a drive-thru.

Mr. Brooks‘ death has been ruled a homicide.

Ms. Miller said everything happened so fast, but it would have taken the other officer on the scene a “split second” to say “hey — calm down.”

“He could have told his partner ‘calm down.’ So all of them need to be sentenced the same way,” she said.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields abruptly resigned as the killing of Mr. Brooks sparked a wave of protests in the city over the weekend. The Wendy’s was then set on fire by protesters Friday night.

The officer who shot Mr. Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was fired. The other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative leave.

The killing comes several weeks after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Floyd’s death sparked massive protests across the country and calls for changes to U.S. policing laws, including moves in some cities to defund law enforcement departments.

