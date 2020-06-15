Amanda Bennett, director of the Voice of America radio, resigned Monday along with her deputy following the recent Senate confirmation of the Trump administration’s pick to oversee all U.S. government broadcasting.

Ms. Bennett and Sandy Sugawara, deputy VOA director, notified Michael Pack, the new chief executive officer for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, of the resignations today in a letter, a VOA spokeswoman said.

The two officials stated in a letter to VOA employees and posted on Twitter that Mr. Pack, a conservative documentary filmmaker, “has the right to replace us with his own VOA leadership.”

“We depart with the gratitude and joy that has marked our time together, with a dedication to our mission and admiration for each one of you,” they said.

VOA has come under fire from senior Trump administration officials and outside critics for its often soft news approach to official U.S. broadcasts.

In April, the White House issued an unusual attack on VOA in an official publication that accused the radio outlet of misusing taxpayer money in its operations. The VOA “too often speaks for America’s adversaries — not its citizens,” the publication said.

The Washington Times reported March 5 that the administration is planning a major overhaul of official broadcasting under Mr. Pack.

A prime target for reforms was to replace Ms. Bennett, a former journalist and holdover from the Obama administration. Ms. Bennett is married to former Washington Post publisher Donald E. Graham.

“After decades of kowtowing to the [Chinese Communist Party], Amanda Bennett resigned before being summarily fired,” said former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

“Now patriots can begin the process of cleaning up the mess she leaves behind. The ‘fellow travelers’ she leaves behind should understand their day of reckoning is upon them,” said Mr. Bannon, who focused on replacing the VOA leaders during his time at the White House.

The broadcast reforms also will include restructuring and personnel changes at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Radio and Television Marti and several Middle East broadcast outlets, according to officials familiar with the plans.

Another radio director slated for replacement is the recently appointed head of Radio Free Asia, Bay Fang, a Democrat and former associate of John Podesta, a close friend of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Critics say VOA broadcasts, in a bid to follow private news outlet fairness guidelines, have produced reports critical of the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies.

VOA also has cut back on producing hard news and instead has tended toward producing “fluff journalism” – soft news and entertainment that lacks focus.

Bridget Serchak, the VOA spokeswoman, said Ms. Bennett told employees in an email that Mr. Pack has promised Congress he would “respect and honor the firewall that guarantees VOA’s independence, which in turn plays the single most important role in the stunning trust VOA’s audiences around the world have in the organization.”

Mr. Pack’s nomination to the new CEO post had been held up by Senate Democrats for nearly three years. He was confirmed for the post by the full Senate June. 4

Administration officials said the hold on his nomination was meant to keep the current broadcasting leadership in place.

The U.S. broadcasting system is funded with around $800 million annually, including around $219 million for VOA. It includes several broadcast agencies, among them VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Radio Marti, Radio Sawa and several other foreign language outlets.

An administration official familiar with VOA Ms. Bennett and Ms. Sugawara resigned in anticipation of being let go by Mr. Pack.

“Bennett suffered from her mistaking VOA for just any other news agency out there, and fell victim to a broad scheme to discredit VOA and thus weaken the USG,” the officials said.

“VOA had been flawed and failing long before her arrival,” the official added.

The official said the current VOA leadership was behind the plan to shift programming from hard news to soft news features, including broadcasts into China, the official said.

For example, VOA recently issued a management directive regarding a new initiative called “Global Mandarin” that strictly focuses on soft broadcasts.

“Why on earth would VOA programming set the tone that the network should only focus on delivering soft content to Chinese audiences?” the official asked, noting that official propaganda outlets already are providing that.

The radio issued a report called “VOA transformation” that in since April 2016 most VOA staffers were dedicated and hard-working “but there was widespread confusion” about how best to carry out its broadcasting mission.

“Organizationally, VOA was falling further and further behind,” the report said. “While many on VOA’s staff realized that the agency needed to change with the times, decades of bureaucratic infighting and inefficiencies both inside and outside the organization had taken their toll.”

The report said the U.S. Agency for Global Media was “frequently impeding VOA performance.”

“Discipline and accountability were lax,” the report said. “Even major infractions – like threatening coworkers, sleeping on the job, plagiarism, viewing pornography and going AWOL for months — or even years — went unpunished.”

Outdated technology also limited VOA operations.

“Opinion had crept into news stories which were sometimes unbalanced and biased,” the report said.

The report said VOA over the past four years has transformed the radio by refocusing its mission.

“VOA refocused on its core charter mission: Bringing objective news and information to those without a free press; telling America’s story; explaining America’s government and policies to the world; representing all of the U.S. and not just one portion of the U.S.”

The report said VOA’s total audience worldwide grew in the past three years by 19% to 280.9 million viewers, listeners or readers.

Its online audience increased by 153% to 87.1 million people.

