The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee combined to post their best-ever online fundraising day on Sunday with a $14 million haul.

The RNC and several Trump campaign entities received an average online gift of $46 on Sunday, which was Mr. Trump’s 74th birthday.

The $14 million collective haul beat out the previous online fundraising record of $10 million on Oct. 19, 2016.

“Enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump is through the roof, and it’s fueling the largest ground game in history,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Mr. Trump’s campaign and the RNC have built up a significant edge in the money game over presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and the Democrats, though Mr. Biden has held leads in recent public polling, both nationally and in key battleground states.

Fox News first reported on the record haul.

