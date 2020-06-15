The Trump campaign said Monday it has received more than 1 million requests for tickets to the president’s next campaign rally, even as the top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma, warned that people could contract the COVID-19 disease in the enclosed arena.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale said each of the approximately 20,000 attendees will be issued masks and get a temperature check before entering on Saturday. They will also get hand sanitizer.

It’s the president first rally since March 2, when the coronavirus crisis forced shutdowns around the country.

Oklahoma has relatively few cases of COVID-19. But the Tulsa City-County Health Department’s director told the Tulsa World last weekend that he wished the Trump campaign would postpone the rally due to a “significant increase in our case trends.”

“I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well,” Dr. Bruce Dart said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.