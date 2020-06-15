The Trump campaign said Monday it has received more than 1 million requests for tickets to the president’s next campaign rally, even as the top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma, warned that people could contract the COVID-19 disease in the enclosed arena.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale said each of the approximately 20,000 attendees will be issued masks and get a temperature check before entering on Saturday. They will also get hand sanitizer.

It’s the president first rally since March 2, when the coronavirus crisis forced shutdowns around the country.

Oklahoma has relatively few cases of COVID-19. But the Tulsa City-County Health Department’s director told the Tulsa World last weekend that he wished the Trump campaign would postpone the rally due to a “significant increase in our case trends.”

“I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well,” Dr. Bruce Dart said.

The president said liberals and the news media are trying to shame him into canceling his rallies, while they didn’t complain about protesters congregating to demonstrate over police brutality.

“The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said Monday that he believes the outdoor protests are more important than indoor political rallies.

“There are times in history when moments have to be seized,” he told reporters on a conference call. “Those [demonstrations] do run a risk, but at the very least they’re outdoors, and there’s no other way to have those happen. To have an indoor rally intentionally, at this very moment in time, is just not smart. It puts people at risk.”

