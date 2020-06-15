Ja’Ron Smith, deputy assistant to President Trump, said Monday that Mr. Trump’s forthcoming executive order on policing will be “good glue” to try to bring law enforcement closer to the communities they serve amid national calls for change.

“This week, what we’re looking to do is sign an executive order that will be good glue to bring communit[ies] and police together,” Mr. Smith said on “Fox & Friends.”

“Again, investing in things like co-responders,” Mr. Smith said. “Co-responders would allow for police to do their job but bring in social workers and experts that deal with mental health and deal with issues such as drug addiction or alcohol addiction, or other issues like homelessness.”

Mr. Trump had previewed such elements of his forthcoming executive order last week.

The president has also mentioned new requirements for police departments to meet certain standards for the use of deadly force. He has rejected calls from the left to defund the police.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also pushing new criminal justice and policing overhaul legislation after the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

