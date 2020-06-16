Former President Barack Obama is slated to team up with Joseph R. Biden on the virtual campaign trail next week to raise money for Mr. Biden’s 2020 presidential bid.

Mr. Obama will headline a virtual fundraiser targeting small donors for Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, marking the first time he has teamed up with his former vice president since endorsing him in April shortly after Sen. Bernard Sanders suspended his bid.

“This is a critical moment in our history — and we need Americans of all backgrounds and political stripes to join together and fight to create a more just, more generous, more democratic America where everybody has a fair shot at opportunity,” Mr. Obama said in a Biden campaign email. That’s why I am so excited to be joining my friend Joe Biden to talk about his vision for the country.”

The event is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

“In November, we have the chance to rebuild our economy so that it works for everyone,” Mr. Obama said in the email. “We have the chance to cover everybody with health insurance. We have the chance to declare that no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love — all of us are equal and each of us should have the chance to make of our lives what we will.”

