Beijing raised its COVID-19 threat level Tuesday and decided to close all schools as it contends with a fresh wave of cases, according to state media.

The People’s Daily says officials locked down nearly 30 communities in the capital after dozens of new cases were uncovered Tuesday.

More than 100 cases have been discovered in Beijing since last week.

The surge traced to the Xinfadi food market is raising fears of a “second wave” after the communist government took draconian measures to stamp out the disease that sprung up in the central provincial capital of Wuhan in December.

Coronavirus cases surpassed 8 million worldwide on Tuesday, as parts of Europe, Asia and North America try to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus pandemic but find the pathogen is difficult to stamp out completely.

In the U.S., hospitalizations and reported infections are rising across the Sun Belt states of Florida, Texas and Arizona.

However, a low-cost inflammatory drug, dexamethasone, appeared to improve survival rates among COVID-19 patients in a study, providing a dose of much-needed hope.

