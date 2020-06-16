Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden brought in $6 million at a fundraising event on Monday that featured former 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as Mr. Biden looks to make up ground in the money game.

Maya Rupert, one of the speakers, said it was the “most successful fundraiser they’ve ever had” for the Biden victory fund.

Ms. Warren, whose brother died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, said the ongoing health outbreak has been made worse by President Trump’s “ignorance and incompetence.”

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee brought in more than $80 million last month — the operation’s biggest monthly total of the cycle — though Mr. Trump’s campaign and associated committees have held a significant cash on hand edge throughout the race.

