The federal government filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former national security adviser John Bolton, accusing him of breach of contract.

The case, which was filed in federal court in Washington D.C., seeks to prevent Mr. Bolton from publishing a book reportedly critical of President Trump.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the case accuses Mr. Bolton of breaching the employment contract that granted him access to classified information and says “The Room Where It Happened” contains classified information.

