An attempt to force social-distancing measures at Saturday’s Make America Great Again rally in Oklahoma, or potentially shut down the event as a virus “super-spreader,” has failed.

Numerous news outlets reported Tuesday evening that Judge Rebecca Nightingale had rejected the lawsuit in Tulsa County court brought by two local black-history organizations — The Greenwood Cultural Centre and the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.

The lawsuit had sought a temporary injunction against ASM Global, the company that manages the 19,000-seat BOK Center, according to the lawsuit, “to protect against a substantial, imminent, and deadly risk to the community.”

“Such a collection of events would result in a super-spreader event that spreads the virus across northeastern Oklahoma and other places attendees go,” said attorney Clark Brewster, who filed the lawsuit.

The suit tried to force ASM Global to make mandatory, for both attendees and arena workers, the use of face masks at the rally and also to enforce social distancing rules that would be impractical for a mass public event such as a political rally or demonstration.

