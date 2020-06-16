ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) - A 22-year-old Detroit man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on a Roseville street.

Michael Landers was arraigned Monday on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

The 67-year-old victim was struck by a car early Saturday morning northeast of Detroit, according to Roseville police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was arrested in nearby St. Clair Shores.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.