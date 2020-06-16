ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis have identified a teenage girl who was shot and killed in a spate of weekend shootings earlier this month.

Alani Hutchins, 16, of Florissant, died in a shooting in an alley around 2 a.m. June 7 that also injured another person, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police called to the area said they found two people in the alley with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Hutchins died at the scene. An 18-year-old man was critically injured in the shooting, and a 21-year-old woman also at the scene escaped injury, police said.

Hutchins’ killing occurred on the same day that three others were killed in other shootings around the city.

