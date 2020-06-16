A pair of Justice Department officials will testify under subpoena next week about allegations that the department has become politicized under Attorney General William P. Barr, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Tuesday.

The committee issued a subpoena for Aaron Zelinsky, one of the career Justice Department prosecutors who resigned from the Roger Stone case, although he did not leave the department altogether.

Also subpoenaed was John Elias, a career official in the Justice Department’s antitrust division. Earlier this year, the division opened an inquiry into the fuel efficiency deal between the major automakers and California — a review that was politically motivated, Democrats charge.

A third witness, former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, who served under President George W. Bush, will testify about Justice Department independence.

“The committee welcomes the testimony of current and former Department officials who will speak to the lasting damage the President and the Attorney General have inflicted on the Department of Justice,” Mr. Nadler said in a statement.

“Two of the witnesses scheduled to testify, Aaron Zelinsky and John Elias, are dedicated public servants currently employed by the Department,” the statement continued. “Mr. Zelinsky can speak to the Department’s handling of the sentencing of Roger Stone and Mr. Elias can speak to improperly motivated activity by the Antitrust Division.”

