Germany’s foreign minister on Tuesday hit back at President Trump’s plan to draw down the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, and said that security is not a good that can be traded.

Mr. Trump confirmed on Monday that he’s prepared to recall about half of the U.S. soldiers stationed in Germany if that nation doesn’t pay more to NATO and treat Washington more fairly on trade issues.

The president told reporters that the current deployment of about 52,000 U.S. troops in Germany is a “tremendous” cost to America that isn’t being reciprocated.

“We’re putting the number down to 25,000 soldiers,” Mr. Trump said. “Germany, as you know, is very delinquent in their payments to NATO — paying 1% and they’re supposed to be at 2%.”

While the details of the move remain to be known, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday that “NATO is not a trade organization, and security is not a commodity,” as quoted by Reuters.

Roughly 34,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Germany, but closer to 50,000 are authorized to be deployed in the country.

The president suggested, however, that he could change his mind about the withdrawal of troops if Germany also gives the U.S. more favorable terms on trade in its dealings with the European Union.

