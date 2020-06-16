The nation’s truckers are not eager to visit those cities which defund or even disband their local police departments according to a new poll.

“Truck drivers have spent the last year on the front line of a global pandemic and protests. Now many are fearful of what might happen if police departments disband or are defunded,” advised CDL Life, an online site centered on trucking industry news which conducted the research.

“As cities across the country are discussing defunding or disbanding their police departments, truck drivers are voicing concerns of safety. Seventy-seven percent of truck drivers say they will refuse to deliver freight to cities with defunded police departments,” the organization said.

The site recently polled 1,283 truckers to reveal that, as of Friday, over three fourths say they will “refuse loads” to locations which don’t include a traditional law enforcement presence.

“For my own safety and security of my customers’ loads, I have already informed my dispatcher that I will refuse all loads to cities that have defunded their police departments,” one respondent told the pollster.

“I will not deliver to an area with a disbanded police department. My life matters and I do this for my family,” noted another.

