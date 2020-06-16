The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday decried a Supreme Court decision that bans discrimination against LGBTQ workers, calling Monday’s ruling “an injustice that will have implications in many areas of life.”

“I am deeply concerned that the U.S. Supreme Court has effectively redefined the legal meaning of ‘sex’ in our nation’s civil rights law,” said Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez. “By erasing the beautiful differences and complementary relationship between man and woman, we ignore the glory of God’s creation and harm the human family, the first building block of society.”

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that “sex” under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity status, thereby protecting LGBTQ workers from discrimination.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Sonia Sotamayor, both Roman Catholics, sided with the majority.

All three justices in the minority — Brett M. Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. — are Catholic.

“Protecting our neighbors from unjust discrimination does not require redefining human nature,” said Archbishop Gomez, who was elected president of the bishops conference in November.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.