The former head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division told lawmakers Tuesday that all Americans are racially biased and every institution in the country suffers from structural racism.

Vanita Gupta, who headed the division during President Obama’s second term, made the remarks in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I don’t think there is an institution in this country that isn’t suffering from structural racism given our history,” she told lawmakers.

Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, asked if that meant that every structure and person in American is racist.

“I think every American institution has been shaped by these forces and our goal is to do what we can as policy-makers and advocates to take out and try to fight it in the modern-day iterations that it appears,” she responded.

Mr. Cornyn pressed further and asked if that meant if all Americans were racists.

“I think we all have implicit bias and racial bias, yes I do,” she responded.

“Wow,” replied Mr. Cornyn, taken aback by the answer.

“You lost me when you wanted to take the acts of a few misguided, perhaps malicious individuals and ascribe that to all Americans,” he responded.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.