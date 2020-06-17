The city council of Sturgis, South Dakota, is allowing an annual motorcycle rally that attracts more than 500,000 riders to proceed in August with coronavirus-related modifications.

Rally organizers are asking attendees to practice social distancing, use hand-sanitizing stations and clean the city streets each night of the 10-day event. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be held Aug. 7-16.

In addition, the city will cancel parades, a B1 bomber flyover and entertainment in a city square to help protect the health of the Black Hills community’s 6,900 residents.

“These changes are designed to reduce the large crowd gatherings in the downtown core,” a city spokeswoman said Tuesday. “We look forward to offering events again in 2021.”

Sturgis‘ mayor also reserves the right to further modify plans should the COVID-19 health emergency worsen.

