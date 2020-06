DETROIT (AP) - A 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in northwest Detroit.

A 22-year-old woman who is related to the teen has been arrested, Detroit police said.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A weapon was recovered.

Police did not release any other details and said the shooting was under investigation.

