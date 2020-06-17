GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) - The mayor of a coastal Oregon town has resigned from the board of a nonprofit after he sent an email to its staff telling the director she could “shove her racism bandwagon.”

Gold Beach Mayor Karl Popoff, who has been mayor for 16 years, was responding to an email sent by Oregon Coast Community Action Executive Director Kim Brick that said black lives matter and that community action programs like ORCCA stemmed from the Civil Rights movement. The organization offers assistance and resources for people experiencing homelessness, veterans, children and families.

Popoff’s response email, obtained by The World, said he was sick of having people “throwing up racism/white privilege at every turn.”

“You want to know what is hurting blacks? The welfare system. NO dads at home. And, you know what? It is also hurting whites, and American Indians. Black lives don’t matter to Black Lives Matter people….”

Popoff told The World this week he “got a little angry” and wishes he had “stated differently” what was on his mind.

“I wish I would have toned it down a little bit,” he said. “Being a human being I make mistakes like everyone else.”

Brick said she couldn’t comment on his email but the organization is looking at ways to promote social justice in the area.

