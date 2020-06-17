D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that the District will enter phase two of reopening on Monday if the city’s coronavirus trends continue in the right direction.

Under phase two, gatherings will be limited to 50 people, and retail businesses and restaurants can allow customers at 50% capacity.

Personal services such as tanning, tattoo, hair removal and nail salons will be able to open by appointment only, and places of worship can operate with an indoor capacity of no more than 100 people or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

Gyms and workout studios can operate with capacity limits, playgrounds and fields can open. Miss Bowser said swimming pools can open for laps and lessons in mid-July.

On Wednesday, the D.C. Department of Health reported the District’s 13th of the required 14 days of sustained decrease in community spread of the virus.

