Recent editorials from Tennessee newspapers:

___

June 16

The Kingsport Times-News on the psychological impact the pandemic may have on people:

Not in the memory of anyone living has every nation on earth faced such a common threat as COVID-19, and it has left many uncertain and fearful.

A recent study at East Tennessee State found that Tennesseans “are showing increased levels of anxiety and depressive disorder …” said Dr. Candace Bright, an ETSU professor and social science researcher. “We’re seeing high levels of mental health impact” in the state, she said. Especially those who lack a support network of family and friends.

Elderly folks living alone, for example, may be having difficulty coping. For some, it may be too much. “The ultimate marker of the virus’s mental toll, some experts say, will show up in the nation’s suicide rate, in this and coming years,” writes Benedict Carey, science reporter for the New York Times.

“A national survey conducted in 2019 found that 8.2% of adults had symptoms of anxiety and 6.6% had symptoms of depressive disorder,” Bright said. “Using the same question in the Tennessee poll we found 35% had symptoms of anxiety.”

Similarly, the poll found 20% of people had symptoms of a depressive disorder. It’s a huge increase in just one year that has not been sufficiently addressed by federal pandemic relief measures. That makes private efforts to help with coping all the more necessary.

One example is Cherished Mom, a local nonprofit program established two years ago for mothers with postpartum depression or other perinatal mood disorders. Founder Kristina Dulaney says the pandemic has created new challenges.

“We’re seeing people that have that history of trauma, history of depression, history of anxiety, even though they’ve gotten through it, this time has triggered more,” Dulaney said. “So they’re having to go back to therapy and get back on medication or whatever works for them, where it’s not only affecting the postpartum moms, but the moms that have experienced that in the past. … Even if they didn’t experience it, they’re finding it more difficult during this time because there’s been … heightened anxiety, increased isolation, which just makes anything hard.”

Dulaney started the organization after having a personal experience with a perinatal mood disorder that hospitalized her for several weeks. Though she’s a registered nurse, at the time she knew very little about postpartum mental disorders.

“If we can spend more time educating the moms and the families and providing them the appropriate resources to get them the help that they need, that they know they are not alone and that it’s OK to seek help, the better we’ll be,” she notes.

You can help Dulaney’s outstanding efforts by visiting cherishedmom.org. There are many national programs and efforts available for those suffering from pandemic-related mental disorders listed at the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov (search for “depression”). But given the stark increase in such disorders the federal response has been lacking.

There should be an outreach effort on where and how to get help for those having difficulty dealing with the pandemic. To date, the focus has been on dealing with the medical aspects. For too many, the psychological impact is just as dire.

Online: https://www.timesnews.net/

___

June 16

The Johnson City Press on children and pets dying in hot cars:

Every summer, disturbing news reports arrive about children left in sweltering vehicles. Many of these cases are fatal. The National Safety Council reports that on average 39 children under the age of 15 die from heat stroke after being left in a vehicle each year in the U.S. More than half have occurred because a child was forgotten. From 1990 to 2019, 35 children died in Tennessee.

A Stanford University School of Medicine study found that a vehicle’s passenger compartment can heat up an average of 40 degrees within an hour, regardless of the outside temperature. The study found that when it’s 85 degrees outside, a car’s interior can get to 104 degrees after 10 minutes and 119 after 30 minutes. Eighty percent of the temperature rise occurred within the first half-hour. The danger does not just come on hot days. The sun’s rays are the culprit. Stanford reported deaths had occurred with outside conditions as cool as 70 degrees.

Despite prevention campaigns, such as the “Look Before You Lock” initiative, this problem shows no sign of slowing. In 2018, a record number of 53 children died, closely followed in 2019 with 52. These numbers do not account for children who survive after being rescued. One has to wonder how many go unreported. Awareness is definitely lacking, so there’s a need for stronger intervention.

Last year, federal lawmakers introduced the Hot Cars Act of 2019, which would force automakers to install alert systems to detect the presence of an occupant in a rear seat after the vehicle engine is turned off. The bill also calls for the Department of Transportation to consider requiring systems that can detect the presence of any occupant unable to independently exit the vehicle and the presence of a child who has entered an unoccupied vehicle independently. Some automakers already have such systems or plan to implement them. Congress should pass this act with expediency.

As Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts reported in Monday’s edition, children are not the only victims of hot car neglect. Hundreds of pets die each year after being left in hot cars.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis told Roberts the shelter rescued three pets from hot cars, two of which were in 120-degree heat, just last week. Davis said it’s not unusual for animal control or 911 to get three or four calls about pets locked in cars in a day. They tend to get about a dozen such calls per week in the hotter months.

So what to do if you see a child or a distressed animal left in a warm vehicle? Calling 911 is your first step. If others are around, a search party for the driver would be in order. As a last resort, Tennessee law allows you to break a window to save a child or an animal from a locked vehicle, but you must first contact law enforcement.

For parents, caregivers and pet owners, though, the best defense against a horrific outcome is paying proper attention. If you must have a child with you on your trip out, follow that “look twice before you lock” advice. Use your phone to set reminder alerts. Tape a note on your own door. Place the stuff you need for your trip or for work in the back seat with the child.

For pet owners, unless you’re headed to a veterinarian’s office, a groomer, a dog park or another household for a visit, there are few reasons for you to drag Fido or Mittens along with you. Leaving a cracked window is not enough.

Online: https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/

___

June 15

The Kingsport Times-News on authorities evicting people from a motel they said was a “haven for criminal activity”:

Two years ago, Chattanooga officials showed up at a local motel, ordered everyone out and boarded it up at the order of a judge, the result of some 800 emergency calls over two years. Among others, the judge’s order left 12 college students with no place to go.

You may wonder, how is it that officials can throw people out into the street without notice? It’s a part of state code called the abatement of nuisance law, which provides for the seizure and forfeiture of personal property to cease activities that create a nuisance. But the law is vague. It defines a “nuisance” as any place in or upon which violations of law occur, but it does not define a threshold for shuttering private property without notice. How many violations? Over what time period?

As well, there’s a fine line between these laws and the U.S. Constitution’s due process clause, which guarantees that “no person shall … be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” Legal precedents establish the general rule that individuals must receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before the government deprives them of property.

But there was no notice in Church Hill recently when the police department, acting on a petition for abatement of nuisance filed by 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong and signed by Circuit Judge Thomas Wright, shut down the Church Hill Inn.

Police evicted owners Kalpeshkumar Patel and Pinalben Patel, who lived at the inn, as well as guests occupying 20 rooms. All were evicted without warning. During the eviction process, four of the guests were arrested on outstanding warrants: one for being a fugitive from justice in Virginia on felony drug trafficking charges; one for violation of community corrections; one for a Sullivan County arrest warrant on drug charges; and one for a probation violation.

“Law enforcement has continually said it’s just a haven for criminal activity, so that’s why we decided to take action,” said Armstrong.

But most of the guests were guilty of no crime. They were ordered to pack up and vacate in the middle of a pandemic.

Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley said the order was the result of an ongoing investigation alleging that the motel poses a substantial risk to the community because of some 50 arrests there since 2015, about one per month.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department used the law to close a motel in January because of 244 calls for service over a two-and-a-half-year period, about eight per month. The run-down motel has 60 rooms, but according to District Attorney Ken Baldwin, “only 10 were fit to be used” and “we only had six or seven residents there at the time of closure.”

But those residents weren’t left at the side of the road with their possessions. Said Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, “We made sure they had a place to go.”

Several years ago in acting against a nearby tavern, Kingsport officials cited 2,127 calls at a city motel over a five-year period, or 35 a month. No action was taken against it under the abatement of nuisance law.

According to the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service, issues with the law could involve challenges of taking property without just compensation or failure to provide due process. “If the regulation is so burdensome on a property owner that the owner can no longer get use, enjoyment, or value out of the property, a court may find that the regulation effectively ‘took’ the value of the property from the owner without providing compensation. In that case, the regulation may be struck down.”

There should be an alternative to boarding up a motel without notice and leaving people in the street. That should include a notice provided of a potential nuisance, and in the case of a motel, where renters are made aware that such a process is underway that may result in the motel being closed.

But the process and notice should be a short leash. Owners of these properties know the issues.

Online: https://www.timesnews.net/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.