The news media is treating President Trump’s upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a potential disaster, casting the event as a dire threat to humanity — in yet another attempt to sabotage the president’s reelection efforts.

The New York Times reported that “epidemiologists are envisioning a worst-case scenario for viral spread” and that the president himself was “endangering” his fans.

“His made-for-TV rallies can be matters of life and death,” wrote Michelle Cottlea, a member of The New York Times editorial board — while CNN deemed the rally a “remarkable idiocy” and suggested it could threaten several states adjacent to Oklahoma.

“In Tulsa, fears that Trump rally may worsen racial unrest, spread of coronavirus,” noted a Reuters headline, billing the event as “super-spreader” of the virus.

“Trump is gambling that nothing will go wrong and that his rally will be taken as a sign the nation is on the path back to normalcy. Public health officials say they don’t care about the politics — but they are alarmed by the president’s willingness to roll the dice,” wrote Niall Stanage, a columnist for The Hill.

The Daily Beast, NBC News and The Washington Post were among news organizations which cited Dr. Anthony Fauci’s insistence that he would not attend the Tulsa rally.

“Of course not,” said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally,” advised an editorial in Tulsa World. “There is no treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine. It will be our health care system that will have to deal with whatever effects follow.”

THE UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

If the press rejects President Trump’s rally on Saturday, it will only serve to make it “bigger,” reasons Nate Ashworth, founder of the news site Election Central.

“If the media wanted to prevent the rally, it should have collectively come out and endorsed the event, praising the president for trying to help jump-start the economy and show the country that life can go on with some simple changes in place. Instead, the same playbook continues. The media complains about what Trump is doing, Trump does it in spite of the media, supporters love Trump for spiting the media, and the media complains that they were spited. Wash, rinse, repeat next week,” says Mr. Ashworth.

“In working to derail the rally, the concerns and coverage will only result in making it larger and more high-profile than it was to begin with,” he notes.

SHAME, SHAME (WON’T WORK)

Consider the handy new term “Covid Shame,” first suggested by President Trump.

“The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work!” Mr. Trump recently tweeted.

“Radical Democrats actually sued to stop my reelection campaign’s Trump MAGA Rally in Tulsa. First, they support tens of thousands of Antifa thugs destroying our communities. And now they try to Covid Shame us for holding rallies at only a fraction of the people? I don’t think so,” the president also noted in a follow-up campaign message.

Joe Concha, media reporter for The Hill, pointed out that the press fully supported a recent rally of 15,000 people at the Brooklyn Museum, in support of Black Trans Lives Matter.

“We saw a media that just was so in awe of this massive rally because apparently, the cause is bigger than the virus,” Mr. Concha told Fox News.

THE ECONOMY TALKS

“A May 28-June 4 Gallup poll finds 53% of U.S. adults describing their personal finances as either ‘excellent’ or ‘good,’ compared with 49% in early April, when most of the country was under stay-at-home orders, and the effects of these on the economy were more uncertain,” reports Gallup analyst Jeffrey M. Jones.

A third said their finances were “fair,” 14% said they were poor.

“Forty-one percent of Americans say their personal financial situation is getting better, while 37% say it is getting worse. In early April, when states were still pondering when and how to reopen their economies, Americans were far more pessimistic, with half believing their situation was getting worse, compared with 35% saying it was getting better,” Mr. Jones said.

“The 61% of Republicans who say their finances are getting better is up from 47% in May, while there has been an eight-point increase among independents (to 40% from 32%). Twenty-seven percent of Democrats now say their financial situation is improving, compared with 28% who said the same in April,” he adds.

FOXIFIED

Fox News remains the most-watched network in the entire cable TV kingdom for the 23rd straight week according to Nielsen, drawing 3.3 million prime-time viewers, followed by MSNBC in second place with 1.8 million viewers, CNN (1.6 million), HGTV (1.3 million) and TLC (1.1 million). Fox News, incidentally, has remained the top cable news channel for 18 consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital — the network’s online presence — finished out May with its largest audiences for that month ever, enjoying over 114 million visitors to its website and mobile app, according to Comscore. In addition, Fox News tops its news competition on social media with 52.6 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, this according to Socialbakers, an industry source.

POLL DU JOUR

• 43% of U.S. voters strongly oppose “the movement to defund the police” 73% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 15% somewhat oppose the movement; 10% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 15% somewhat support the movement; 6% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 13% strongly support the movement; 5% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 14% don’t know or have no opinion; 6% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,987 registered U.S. voters conducted June 12-14.

