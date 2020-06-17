ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday and injured a woman in the Antelope Valley, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the unincorporated Kern County community of Rosamond, just north of the L.A. County border, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Details of the shooting were not immediately released.

