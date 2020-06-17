MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One person was critically wounded by gunfire before a standoff that lasted nearly five hours before police officers in Minneapolis realized the suspect had fled, according to officials.

SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the north Minneapolis apartment building shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital. Police spokesman John Elder tells the Star Tribune the man was not shot by police.

About 1:40 p.m. police discovered the suspect had left the scene, Elder said.

Authorities have not provided the circumstances of the standoff or the shooting. Identities of those involved have not been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.