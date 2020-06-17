GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A Green Bay man charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl is now accused of trying to hire someone to kill the teen and her mother.

Laene Piontek made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon via video conference on two counts of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide.

WLUK-TV reports a criminal complaint says Piontek offered another inmate in the Brown County Jail $20,000 to kill the two.

Piontek was charged earlier this month with repeated sexual assault of a child.

Court commissioner Chad Resar set the bond at $100,000 cash.

Defense attorney Michael Levine called the charges “frivolous,” “ridiculous” and a “disingenuous complaint based on nonsense.” He noted Piontek hasn’t been able to post the $50,000 cash bond in the sexual assault case while asking for a lower bond.

Piontek returns to court June 26 for a preliminary hearing.

