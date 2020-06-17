LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - A traffic stop on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska turned up five pounds of cocaine in a suitcase, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

A trooper stopped a sport utility vehicle heading east Monday afternoon on I-80 near Lexington, the patrol says in a news release. The patrol said that during a search of the SUV, troopers found the cocaine hidden inside a backpack inside a suitcase in the cargo area.

The SUV’s driver, a 40-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York, was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and taken to the Dawson County Jail, the patrol said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.