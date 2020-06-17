The Justice Department official who serves as the government’s top lawyer before the Supreme Court will resign next month, the department announced Wednesday.

U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco will step down from the role on July 3 after spending just under three years in the position.

“It has been the honor of my professional career to serve as the Solicitor General of the United States,” Mr. Francisco said in a statement. “Representing the United States before the Supreme Court is one of the greatest jobs in the law and an opportunity for which I am deeply grateful.

“I am proud of the significant success the Office of Solicitor General has had in advancing the rule of law in our great nation alongside the dedicated men and women at the Department of Justice — some of the finest lawyers I have known,” the statement continued.

Attorney General William P. Barr called Mr. Francisco “a principled and vigorous advocate” on issues ranging from religious liberty to immigration law.

“His skilled advocacy has been instrumental to historic victories on behalf of the President’s national security authority, the free speech rights of public employees, and property owners’ access to federal courts, among many other significant accomplishments,” Mr. Barr said in a statement. “Away from the courtroom, he has been a steady and respected leader for the Office of the Solicitor General, a wise counselor to me and others in the Executive Branch, and a good friend.”

Mr. Francisco, 50, has held the position since September 2017. A replacement has not been named.

Jeff Wall, who serves as principal deputy solicitor general, is expected to succeed Mr. Francisco on an acting basis.

During his tenure, Mr. Francisco has strongly advocated on behalf of the Trump administration before the nation’s highest court. He has argued for a travel ban against majority-Muslin countries, to include a citizenship question on the U.S. census and to end an Obama era-program that protects young immigrants who entered the U.S. without proper documentation.

Mr. Francisco has also authored briefs supporting Mr. Trump’s bid to block subpoenas from Congress and a New York grand jury for financial documents, including tax returns.

Before joining the Trump administration, Mr. Francisco worked as a lawyer in the President George W. Bush White House and as a private practice attorney.

Mr. Francisco is the second top Justice Department official to announce his departure in as many weeks. Brian Benczkowski, who heads the department’s criminal division, said last week he will also be stepping down on July 3.

