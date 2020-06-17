URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) - Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale have arrested a man they say tried to kill his wife.

Police officers and medics were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, Urbandale police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman’s husband, 45-year-old Andrew Wood, was arrest and has been charged with attempted murder, police said. He was being held without bond Wednesday in the Polk County Jail.

