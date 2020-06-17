MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) - A police officer who struck a parked vehicle with his police cruiser filed a report with his department that falsely claimed he struck a utility pole, authorities said.

Thomas Foster, 33, a Keyport resident who serves with the Middletown Township police force, has been charged with falsifying records, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Foster, who joined the force in August 2014, has been suspended without pay and could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted..

Foster was assigned to a road repair project when the crash occurred in July 2019. He filed an accident report that stated he was backing out of a parking spot near his home when he struck a pole, but authorities say an investigation determined that he struck a parked pickup truck, causing damage to both vehicles.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if Foster has retained an attorney.

