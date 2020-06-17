Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, on Wednesday said Twitter threatened to permanently lock his account over recent posts tied to the ongoing unrest following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

Mr. Cotton has attracted significant attention for defending the president’s authority to leverage U.S. troops, if necessary, to quell violent rioting and looting that emanated from some of the protests following Floyd’s death.

“So one of their low-level employees in Washington, D.C., just contacted my office out of the blue and said you have to delete these tweets in 30 minutes or we’re going to permanently lock your account,” Mr. Cotton said on “Fox & Friends.”

He said they asked for an explanation but that “it was not really forthcoming.”

“They cited a policy that didn’t really explain or apply to my situation,” Mr. Cotton said. “We sent them back some clear evidence of my meaning on Twitter and then they said well, we’re going to consider this.”

“And we waited them out. We called their bluff for 30 minutes. They didn’t lock down my account, and then within about two hours they finally got back to us and said, ‘OK, you can keep your post up,’ ” he said.

Mr. Cotton said the whole procedure struck him as secretive and unfair.

“They were just calling us out of the blue demanding that we censor my own tweets or that they would censor my entire account,” he said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr. Cotton’s situation.

Mr. Cotton’s recent op-ed in The New York Times defending the president’s authority to use military force to quell the riots generated criticism from reporters at the paper and ultimately resulted in the resignation of the paper’s editorial page editor.

There is now an editor’s note on the piece online saying the essay “fell short of our standards and should not have been published.”

