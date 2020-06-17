First Aunt Jemima, now Uncle Ben.

On the same day that the parent company of the Aunt Jemima syrup brand said it would change its branding because of racism, the conglomerate that owns Uncle Ben’s rice followed suit.

Mars Inc. said in a news release quoted Wednesday afternoon by NBC News that “we know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices.”

The company wasn’t explicit about how it would alter Uncle Ben’s branding — since the 1940s, the brand has featured the face of a dignified elderly black man in a bow tie — but said that “now was the right time to evolve.”

Mars said in its statement that “we stand in solidarity with the Black community,” and said that “to make the systemic change needed,” everybody must “take a collective effort.”

