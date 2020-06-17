The Justice Department on Wednesday pressed Congress to adopt a set of legislative proposals that could weaken legal protections for social media companies from civil liability if a user posts harmful or misleading content.

The legislative package would strip protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. A 1990s-era law, the statute exempts social media companies, including Google Facebook, and Twitter, from responsibility for users’ content.

“Taken together, these reforms will ensure that Section 230 immunity incentivizes online platforms to be responsible actors,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement. “These reforms are targeted at platforms to make certain they are appropriately addressing illegal and exploitive content while continuing to preserve a vibrant, open, and competitive internet.”

Under the Justice Department’s proposals tech companies could lose immunity if it facilitates content that violates federal law, including drug or sex trafficking, terrorism and cyberstalking.

The Justice Department also proposed that Section 230 protections cannot be used to fight antitrust claims. Media reports surfaced earlier this year that the department is eyeing a possible antitrust suit against Google. That suit could be filed as early as the summer.

President Trump last month signed an executive order challenging protections for social media companies. As part of that effort, he asked Mr. Barr to develop proposals for federal legislation that would be useful to promote policy objectives.

In his statement Wednesday, Mr. Barr said the government must take more steps to protect citizens from harmful content.

“When it comes to issues of public safety, the government is the one who must act on behalf of society at large. Law enforcement cannot delegate our obligations to protect the safety of the American people purely to the judgment of profit-seeking private firms. We must shape the incentives for companies to create a safer environment, which is what Section 230 was originally intended to do,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.