A plurality of voters in the U.S. say military bases named after Confederate leaders should be left as is, according to polling released this week.

Forty-eight percent of voters said they think bases bearing the names of Confederate leaders should not be renamed, while 33% said they should be changed, according to the Morning Consult poll.

About three-quarters of Republican voters said no changes should be made, while 54% of Democrats said the names should be changed.

The conversation has picked up steam amid the national debate over racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd last month.

President Trump has said he won’t sign legislation that would rename the bases, though the Senate Armed Services Committee included language in a massive defense policy bill that would kick-start that process.

The survey of 1,987 registered voters was taken from June 12-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.