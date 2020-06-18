Americans are more upbeat about their personal finances, says a major pollster.

“A May 28-June 4 Gallup poll finds 53% of U.S. adults describing their personal finances as either ‘excellent’ or ‘good,’ compared with 49% in early April, when most of the country was under stay-at-home orders, and the effects of these on the economy were more uncertain,” reported Gallup analyst Jeffrey M. Jones.

A third of the 1,034 U.S. adults said their finances were “fair,” and 14% said they were poor.

Optimism is slowly improving.

“Forty-one percent of Americans say their personal financial situation is getting better, while 37% say it is getting worse. In early April, when states were still pondering when and how to reopen their economies, Americans were far more pessimistic, with half believing their situation was getting worse, compared with 35% saying it was getting better,” Mr. Jones said.

“The 61% of Republicans who say their finances are getting better is up from 47% in May, while there has been an eight-point increase among independents (to 40% from 32%). Twenty-seven percent of Democrats now say their financial situation is improving, compared with 28% who said the same in April,” he noted.

