A group of 54 African nations appears to be backing down from recent efforts to launch a commission of inquiry by the United Nation’s top human rights body of systemic racism, police brutality and violence against protesters in the U.S.

The band of nations was reportedly drafting a resolution but had removed language demanding the Human Rights Council establish a commission to formally examine racism and abuse against “Africans and people of African descent” in the U.S. after American officials conducted behind-the-scenes talks opposing the idea, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this week, the human rights group said it would review reports of racism in the U.S. in an urgent meeting after weeks of anti-racism protests that have swept the country. The council wrapped up what it called an “urgent debate” on the matter Thursday.

The request to hold a debate among the 47-member human rights group, of which the U.S. is not a member, was initially requested by Burkina Faso on behalf of the African Group after the family of George Floyd urged the group to review systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S.

Mr. Floyd died on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

The resolution is expected to be voted on Friday or Monday, but diplomats have cautioned that the text could change.

— This story is based in part on wire reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.