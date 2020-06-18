New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he is considering quarantining travelers who arrive in the state from Florida amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State.

“I have experts who have advised me to do that. I’m considering it now,” the Democrat said during a press conference when asked whether he would impose a 14-day quarantine on travelers from Florida.

“Florida and other states imposed a quarantine on New Yorkers,” Mr. Cuomo said. “If you went to Florida, you had to quarantine for two weeks because they were afraid that New Yorkers were bringing the virus to their state. Fast-forward a hundred days, [and] now we’re afraid they’re bringing the virus to our state. It’s a tale of two cities — two countries. How do you explain this? Who would believe this? Who would believe this 180 turnaround?

“But, I haven’t made a decision yet,” he added. “I have had experts advise me of that. It is a real concern. You’re right, it could happen, and it’s something I’m considering.”

At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., as New York was emerging as the epicenter, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, imposed a two-week quarantine on travelers arriving in the state from New York.

Now Florida, which just entered its second week of Mr. DeSantis’ phase two of reopening, is reporting an uptick in positive coronavirus cases, whereas New York has been reporting fewer positive cases.

Giving my daily press briefing now. Watch Live: https://t.co/xCNez244dF — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 18, 2020

