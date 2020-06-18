The campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden rolled out its first major general election ad campaign on Thursday — a $15 million effort across six states that President Trump carried in 2016.

The five-week campaign includes TV and digital ads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, as well as a national cable buy.

The campaign is also placing Spanish-language ads in Florida and Arizona and will put an emphasis on African-American print and radio outlets starting on Friday, which is Juneteenth.

In one-minute-long spot, Mr. Biden says he’ll “seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain” over video of Mr. Trump’s dramatic walk to historic St. John’s Episcopal Church earlier this month after protesters were cleared from an area near the White House.

The ad campaign relies on clips from a recent speech Mr. Biden delivered in Philadelphia on the ongoing unrest in the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Mr. Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee pulled in more than $80 million in May, their biggest monthly haul of the campaign, though Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have maintained a sizable advantage in cash on hand throughout the race.

