The Democratic leaders of the House and Senate Foreign Relations committees on Thursday unveiled legislation to restrict funding to withdraw U.S. troops from Germany and other European allied countries.

President Trump confirmed on Monday that he’s prepared to recall about half of the U.S. soldiers stationed in Germany if that nation doesn’t pay more to NATO and treat Washington more fairly on trade issues.

The plan has received swift backlash from Democratic lawmakers and European leaders who say a U.S. troop withdrawal would hinder the historic U.S.-European alliance and could pave the way for Russian interference in the region.

Sen. Bob Menendez, New Jersey Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rep. Eliot L. Engel, New York Democrat and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced the legislation that prohibits the use of funds to reduce the presence of U.S. armed forces in Europe unless requested by the host country, the president gives 180 days notice of the withdrawal, or the Secretaries of State and Defense publicly testify on Capitol Hill within 14 days of the announcement.

“The current U.S. troop presence in Germany is in the U.S. national security interest. Full stop,” Mr. Menendez said in a statement. “The Administration has made no effort to explain how our country is stronger because of this drawdown decision. Because we’re not,” he continued. “This drawdown weakens America and Europe. And [Russian President] Vladimir Putin understands and appreciates that better than anyone.”

“Rather than heeding the overwhelming bipartisan rebuke from Congress about this scheme and its catastrophic consequences, President Trump has once again made foreign policy decisions based solely on his absurd affection for Vladimir Putin, a murderous dictator who has attacked America and our allies,” Mr. Engel said. “President Trump’s disastrous decision to withdraw thousands of troops from and reduce the total force cap in Germany endangers our national security. Our legislation will stop the Administration from carrying out this calamitous policy.”

Although around 50,000 American troops are authorized to be stationed in Germany, currently there are about 34,000 U.S. troops deployed in Germany. There has also been speculation that some of the forces in Germany could be redeployed in Poland and elsewhere in Europe closer to Russia.

Mr. Trump suggested Monday that he could change his mind about the withdrawal of troops if Germany also gives the U.S. more favorable terms on trade in its dealings with the European Union.

“We’re negotiating with them on that,” Mr. Trump said, “but right now I’m not satisfied with the deal they want to make.”

