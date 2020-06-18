JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County man is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after authorities determined that a toddler’s death in November was from an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

Authorities say 46-year-old Tyrone Roseburrow of Jennings was charged Wednesday. He is jailed on $250,000 bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.

Roseburrow was the uncle of 18-month-old Brandon Holt. St. Louis County Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said Thursday that officers called to a home on Nov. 28 found Brandon not breathing and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Panus said an autopsy found fentanyl in the child’s system.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia in Roseburrow’s room at the home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.