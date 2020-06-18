PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A judge has overturned the convictions of a West Virginia couple on murder and neglect charges in the death of their toddler, who appeared to have been starved to death.

Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills ordered a new trial during a Tuesday hearing for Corey Steven Moore, 30, and Christy Ann Moore, 28, of Princeton, The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

Jurors found the couple guilty last year of intentional acts and negligent acts resulting in the death of 20-month-old Jeremiah, who was malnourished and underweight when he died in 2018 shortly after being taken to a hospital.

“That verdict is legally inconsistent,” Wills said. ’It’s either one way or the other. Their actions either intentionally caused the death or negligently caused the death.”

Wills said he should have instructed jurors differently and so had to vacate the conviction and order a new trial.

