DENVER – Denver’s district attorney says a police officer who fatally shot a black man who allegedly pulled a gun on the officer during a chase will not be prosecuted.

District Attorney Beth McCann said Thursday that Cpl. Ethan Antonson shot William Debose on May 1 to defend himself from the imminent use of deadly force, which is allowed by state law.

Protesters marched last week in Denver to call for justice for Debose, with some demonstrating outside McCann’s home. McCann said she supports the calls for justice and the examination of law enforcement actions and systemic racism in the criminal justice system following the death of George Floyd.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.